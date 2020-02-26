WASHINGTON, DC (FOX Carolina) - President Trump pulled no punches Wednesday in response to the CDC's claims a coronavirus outbreak in the Us is "inevitable."
"I don't think its inevitable," the President said in response to a question about whether he agreed. "It could happen. It could happen at a larger level, it could happen at a smaller level. Whatever happens, we're totally prepared."
The President also announcing that Vice President Mike Pence would be the head of a coronavirus task force, focusing on a few main goals, including increasing restrictions on travel and people coming into our borders if necessary, manufacturing gear like masks just in case, and finding a vaccine.
"The risk to the American people remains very low," Trump said. "And in speaking to the doctors, we believe this is something we can develop pretty rapidly--a vaccine for the future."
Doctors did clarify that "rapidly" meant about a year to a year and a half. Even though, they say, this is the fastest they've gone to trial, it still has to be thoroughly tested before it is administered to the public.
Right now, there are 60 coronavirus cases in the US; over 80,000 worldwide. But the President says the number of American cases is going down, and no one has died yet.
"Eight of them have returned to their homes to stay there until they are fully recovered," Trump said of the patients currently suffering.
But brand new cases have popped up in countries like Brazil, Greece, and Germany--as recently as today.
"It is alarming to see it in as many countries as we are seeing it," said USC Upstate assistant professor of biology Ginny Webb.
Locally, she says the tricky part is this disease can mimic illnesses like the common cold.
"This new coronavirus is just like those. It's a respiratory illness; it causes fever, coughing, chest pains, difficulty breathing. In severe cases it can cause pneumonia," Webb explained.
Webb adds that she's confident in the US's containment procedures, but also wants to people to exercise caution.
"The best thing you can do is stay home when you're sick, try to limit contact with people who are sick, cover your sneezes and coughs," she said.
Practicing basic personal hygiene is a key preventative measure.
The Trump Administration says--should they be needed--they do have large-scale response plans in place.
"I do think schools should be preparing and getting ready just in case," said President Trump. "The words are just in case."
