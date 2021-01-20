Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, as one of his final acts in office, President Trump granted pardons to 73 individuals and commuted the sentences of an additional 70 people.
Among those individuals commuted was, Monstsho Eugene Vernon, who was convicted of committing a string of armed robberies in Greenville, SC.
A statement from the White House Press Secretary's Office says evidence showed that Vernon used BB guns rather than genuine firearms in multiple instances of these robberies.
Vernon has served over 19 years in prison for committing these crimes and while incarcerated, the Press Secretary's Office says Vernon has, "worked steadily, programmed well and recovered from a bout of cancer."
Vernon is being held at a low securtiy federal correction institution in Butner, NC. He was scheduled for release in 2035.
No date was given for when Vernon will be released now that his sentence has been commuted.
