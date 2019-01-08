WASHINGTON (FOX Carolina) – President Donald Trump congratulated the Clemson Tigers on Twitter Tuesday following the Tigers’ victory over Alabama in the national championship.
The Tigers defeated Alabama 44 – 16 Monday night, winning their third-ever national championship.
Below is what President Trump said:
“Congratulations to a truly great football team, the Clemson Tigers, on an incredible win last night against a powerful Alabama team. A big win also for the Great State of South Carolina. Look forward to seeing the team, and their brilliant coach, for the second time at the W.H.”
MORE: Clemson does it again! The Tigers are national champs, besting Alabama 44-16
