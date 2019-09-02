COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) Hurricane season is upon us. This year, South Carolina officials are deciding to be proactive - especially as a Category 4 storm heads toward the Southeastern coast. 

On Sunday, September 1, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster formally requested a federal emergency declaration from President Trump in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian's impacts. 

The request ensures that, should Team South Carolina need, federal resources will be provided for the state to help with hurricane preparations. 

Monday, September 2, McMaster took to Twitter to announce that President Trump had responded to his request and has offered full support. 

South Carolina is already in a state of emergency as the coast awaits the massive storm. 

MORE NEWS: 

Cat 5 Dorian makes landfall in Bahamas, Carolina coast impacts likely next week

Cutting it close: Florida's fate may be a matter of miles

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.