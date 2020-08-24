Mills River, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, President Trump visited Henderson County, NC for a visit to a Farmers to Families Food Box Program site. After the tour, the president spoke about is support of American farmers and families through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
Monday's stop in North Carolina was the President's 11th visit to the state. He was accompanied by his daughter, Ivanka Trump, who has helped oversee the Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
The program has "delivered nearly 70 million family-sized food boxes containing fresh and nutritious food grown by American farmers to those most in need during the pandemic," according to the White House.
His visit came the same day the Republican National Convention kicked off in North Carolina.
Around lunch time, Vice President Mike Pence spoke to those in attendance followed by the roll call to nominate the President as the GOP candidate.
Shortly after the delegate roll call confirmed his nomination, President Trump made an unscheduled stop to address those assembled in Charlotte before heading to Asheville, en route to his trip to Mills River.
After landing at the Asheville Regional Airport, President Trump paused for a moment to speak to supporters on the tarmac.
The president thanked those in attendance for "all the love" he has received from North Carolina.
Around 3:30 p.m., President Trump began his tour of the Flavor First Growers packing center in Mills River.
Agriculture Commissioner Sonny Perdue was with the Trumps when they toured the business.
On Monday night at the RNC, we are expected to hear from more than a dozen supporters of the President including South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and former Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley. Donald Trump, Jr. is also expected to speak tonight.
