After celebrating their National Championship win with Clemson fans this past weekend, the Tigers will be heading to the White House to meet with President Trump tonight. The President bought a feast worth of fast food for the Tigers. (FOX Carolina/Jan.14.2019)
Clemson safety Isaiah Simmons (11) kisses the trophy as he and his teammates celebrate their 30-3 win against Notre Dame in the NCAA Cotton Bowl semi-final playoff football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Clemson won 30-3. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - After celebrating their National Championship win with Clemson fans this past week, the Tigers headed to the White House to meet with President Trump.
The Clemson Tigers met with President Trump Monday at 6:30 p.m., arriving at the White House around 4.
This is the second time the Clemson Tigers have met with President Trump. Their first visit came after winning the 2016 National Title.
President Trump said Monday morning that the White House would serve several fast food options since the Tigers were visiting during the government shutdown.
Over 300 burgers, tons of pizza and thousands of fries were served from fast food restaurants like McDonald's and Wendy's. The Tigers chowed down, eating more food than President Trump said he'd ever seen.
PHOTOS: President Trump buys dinner for Clemson Tigers
President Trump said he bought a buffet of American fast food for the Clemson Tigers when they visited him at the White House on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019
The president tweeted Friday evening he was looking forward to hosting the Tigers on Monday, January 14, complimenting head coach Dabo Swinney and the team on their win over the Alabama Crimson Tide.
I look forward to hosting, right out of the great State of South Carolina, the 2019 NCAA Football Champion Clemson Tigers at the White House on Monday, January 14th. What a game, what a coach, what a team!
