CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - After celebrating their National Championship win with Clemson fans this past week, the Tigers headed to the White House to meet with President Trump.

The Clemson Tigers met with President Trump Monday at 6:30 p.m., arriving at the White House around 4. 

This is the second time the Clemson Tigers have met with President Trump. Their first visit came after winning the 2016 National Title.

President Trump said Monday morning that the White House would serve several fast food options since the Tigers were visiting during the government shutdown.

Over 300 burgers, tons of pizza and thousands of fries were served from fast food restaurants like McDonald's and Wendy's. The Tigers chowed down, eating more food than President Trump said he'd ever seen. 

The president tweeted Friday evening he was looking forward to hosting the Tigers on Monday, January 14, complimenting head coach Dabo Swinney and the team on their win over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Clemson rolled over Alabama 44-16 on January 7 to take home the 2019 title.

