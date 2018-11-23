(CNN) -- On this Thanksgiving, Donald Trump is thankful for his family -- as well as the "tremendous difference" he has made as President.
When asked what he wanted to give thanks for during a press gaggle Thursday, Trump responded, "for having a great family and for having made a tremendous difference in this country. I've made a tremendous difference in the country. This country is so much stronger now than it was when I took office that you wouldn't believe it."
"And I mean, you see, but so much stronger people can't even believe it. When I see foreign leaders they say we cannot believe the difference in strength between the United States now and the United States two years ago," he continued. "Made a lot of progress."
The comments came after Trump broke with tradition to use a Thanksgiving morning call with military members to weigh in on several controversial political issues, including chiding the US 9th Circuit Court of Appeals and demanding a stronger US-Mexico border.
Trump has previously given himself high marks for his performance as President. On Sunday, he told "Fox News Sunday" he would give himself an "A-plus" when asked how he would grade himself.
"Look, I hate to do it, but I will do it. I would give myself an A-plus," he said. "Is that enough? Can I go higher than that?"
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.