(Meredith/FOX Carolina) - Every year, we're reminded we have to "fall back" in the fall and "spring forward" around springtime, but if Florida lawmakers have their way, 2019 will be the last year for Daylight Saving Time.
U.S. Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio and U.S. Representative Vern Buchanan want to pass the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make Daylight Saving Time permanent all year long.
Last year, a bill was passed in Florida that allowed the state to stay in Daylight Saving Time year-round but the state can't officially make the change without the go-ahead from the federal government.
As of now, the only two states that don't observe Daylight Saving Time are Hawaii and Arizona.
President Donald Trump tweeted in favor of the movement this weekend as well.
