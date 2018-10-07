(FOX CAROLINA) President Trump has issued a proclamation for flag to fly at half-staff Sunday in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
The 37th annual service honors firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2017 and before.
Taking place in Emiitsburg, Maryland, the two day October event features special programs for families and friends of those who sacrificed their lives for others'.
The National Tribute is held on Sunday. Family members receive American flags flown over the Nation's Capitol and the memorial. The tribute concludes with the unveiling of memorial plaques listing the names of 2017's fallen heroes.
