WASHINGTON (FOX Carolina) -
President Trump on Monday ordered the declassification of several key documents related to the FBI's probe of possible Russian tampering during the 2016 presidential election, FOX News reported.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders reportedly said the president ordered the documents released "[a]t the request of a number of committees of Congress, and for reasons of transparency."
The documents will include 12 FBI reports on interviews with Justice Department official Bruce Ohr and all FBI reports of interviews related to the surveillance of Carter Page.
The Justice Department has also been ordered to release text messages from many key players in the Russia investigation "without redaction.” These messages are from former FBI Director James Comey, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.