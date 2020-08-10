trump trev.jpg

File images of Trevor Lawrence and President Trump.

CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University Quarterback Trevor Lawrence got a show of support from President Trump on social media Monday when the president retweeted Lawrence's post calling for all conferences to play football this fall.

"The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled," Mr. Trump wrote, and concluded with the hashtag #WeWantToPlay.

Lawrence's tweet sparked a movement that has players uniting in their call for football games this fall.

US Sen. Lindsey Graham said in a visit to Greenville on Monday that he too is standing with Trevor Lawrence and wants to see Lawrence play this fall.

Graham said a bill has been introduced on Capitol Hill to help stadiums avoid liability concerns as long as safety protocols are followed amid the pandemic.

Players unite in push to save college season, create union after Trevor Lawrence tweet

College football's 'Power Five' leaders are discussing postponing season amid coronavirus concerns, reports say

