CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University Quarterback Trevor Lawrence got a show of support from President Trump on social media Monday when the president retweeted Lawrence's post calling for all conferences to play football this fall.
"The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled," Mr. Trump wrote, and concluded with the hashtag #WeWantToPlay.
The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled. #WeWantToPlay https://t.co/lI3CCKZ4ID— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020
Lawrence's tweet sparked a movement that has players uniting in their call for football games this fall.
US Sen. Lindsey Graham said in a visit to Greenville on Monday that he too is standing with Trevor Lawrence and wants to see Lawrence play this fall.
Graham said a bill has been introduced on Capitol Hill to help stadiums avoid liability concerns as long as safety protocols are followed amid the pandemic.
MORE -
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.