President Donald Trump on Saturday signed an extension of the Paycheck Protection Program into law, according to the White House. The House unanimously passed the extension less than a day after the program shuttered, and PPP will now remain open to applications through August 8.
Congress created the program to help small businesses keep employees on their payrolls amid nationwide closures.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
