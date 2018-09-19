(FOX Carolina) - President Trump is surveying the damage wreaked by Florence across the Carolinas this week, making stops in towns hit hardest by the storm.

One city hit hard by the storm is New Bern, N.C., a coastal town that has seen flooding since Florence tore through the area in the last week.

In New Bern, the president helped hand out meals at Temple Baptist Church alongside North Carolina governor Roy Cooper.

Later on Wednesday, the president arrived in Horry County, S.C. to survey the damage there, touching down on Marine Force One.

He is joined by senator Lindsey Graham and by Governor Henry McMaster in Conway.

The president has pledged support for the Carolinas as affected areas recover from Florence.