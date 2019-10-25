COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – President Trump will be in South Carolina on Friday to participate in the Second Step Presidential Justice Forum at Benedict College in Columbia.
The White House said President Trump will be presented with the Bipartisan Justice Award at the forum.
The Bipartisan Justice Award is the highest honor given annually to a public servant who has demonstrated the ability to work across the aisle to achieve meaningful progress in reforming our criminal justice system, according to the White House.
President Trump is being honored for his leadership in the passage of the historic First Step Act.
Several top Democrats in the 2020 race will also be speaking at the college over the weekend.
On Friday, the president and other GOP speakers will participate in “The Conservative Case for Criminal Justice Reform” Symposium.”
President Trump is slated to speak at 2:30 p.m.
The Democratic Candidates Forum will be held on Saturday and Sunday.
Cory Booker will speak first at 11 a.m. Saturday. Pete Buttigieg is slated to speak at 1 p.m., followed by Kamala Harris at 2 p.m., Bernie Sanders at 3 p.m., Amy Klobuchar at 4 p.m., and Joe Biden at 5 p.m.
On Sunday, Elizabeth Warren speaks at noon. She will be followed by Julian Castro at 1 p.m. and Tulsi Gabbard at 2 p.m.
A straw poll winner will be announced at 3 p.m.
The event is hosted by the 2020 Bipartisan Justice Center.
MORE NEWS - Spartanburg One to honor veteran bus driver who's driven over one million miles
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.