GREENVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - President Trump will be visiting North Carolina for a rally on Wednesday, according to FOX 46 Charlotte.
President Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he's looking forward to the event, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at Williams Arena, located at 200 Ficklen Drive.
Looking forward to tomorrow night’s rally in Greenville, North Carolina at 7:00 P.M. Eastern! https://t.co/oXRgDvjacc— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2019
Click here to to register for tickets.
The rally comes one day after the U.S. House voted to condemn recent remarks the president made on Twitter.
