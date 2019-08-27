FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Donald Trump campaign has announced a Keep America Great Again Rally that will take place in Fayetteville, North Carolina on September 9th, a spokesperson released.
The rally will kick off on September 9th at 7:00 p.m. at the Fayetteville Regional Airport.
“President Trump has transformed the economy of North Carolina, creating more than 175,000 jobs in the state since he was elected,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.
“President Trump will be returning to the great state of North Carolina to celebrate his historic achievements on behalf of the American people and his long record of accomplishments in the state.”
Doors open at 4:00 p.m. for general admission.
