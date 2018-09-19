CONWAY, SC (FOX Carolina) -
President Trump is expected to tour South Carolina storm damage Wednesday.
Officials said President Trump will arrive and the Conway-Horry County Airport, where he will meet with state leaders.
Mr. Trump arrived in North Carolina Wednesday morning. He held a news conference with Gov. Roy Cooper and emergency officials there.
Cooper told the president that North Carolina took a hard hit from Florence.
“Our state took a gut punch, Mr. President, and our people are still reeling,” Cooper said. “We've lost 27 lives officially so far and some more are under investigation, and we mourn their loss. We have farmers who have lost, significantly, their crops. A lot of businesses are down. And of course, people have lost their homes."
Mr. Trump, in turn, promised all available support from the federal level.
"We will be there 100 percent, and all of the folks from the federal government that are around the table, they're confirming it. That's why we started early and we'll be here late," President Trump said.
President Trump also handed out hot meals to storm victims in New Bern, NC and toured damaged areas.
