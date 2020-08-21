MILLS RIVER, NC (FOX Carolina) - President Trump on Monday will visit the town of Mills River in Henderson County, the White House confirmed on Friday.
The president will visit a Farmers to Families Food Box program site and speak about his support for American farmers and families through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
President Trump will tour Flavor First Growers and Packers, an organization that the White House said partners with Baptists on Mission to build the Farmers to Families Food Boxes, and he will see how the boxes are packaged and placed into refrigerated trucks and then delivered to families in need. He will speak at the conclusion of his tour.
The White House said Ivanka Trump will also be joining the president, as she helps spearhead the Farmers to Families Food Box Program. The White House said the program, which "authorized $3 billion in direct purchasing under the CARES Act and the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, has delivered nearly 70 million family-sized food boxes containing fresh and nutritious food grown by American farmers to those most in need during the pandemic."
“I am incredibly excited to join the President in North Carolina as he sees first-hand the incredible work being done through our Farmers to Families Food Box program," said Ivanka Trump of the pending visit to North Carolina. "With nearly 70 million boxes of nutritious, locally-sourced fresh fruit, vegetable, milk and meat delivered to date, we are deeply appreciative of our strong and innovative partners like Baptists on Mission and Flavor First Growers and Packers that allow us to continue the fight to feed our nation’s hungry, support our farmers and strengthen our workforce.”
Monday's trip to North Carolina will be the president's 11th visit to the state.
MORE NEWS - Governor requests DHEC reassess guidance for in-person visits at nursing homes and assisted living facilities
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.