WASHINGTON, DC (FOX Carolina) - President Trump on Tuesday tweeted about his evening with the Clemson Tigers, saying the national champs devoured more than a thousand burgers during their trip to the White House on Monday.
The team and coaching staff visited the White House for a fast food feast and celebration with the president Monday evening to celebrate their national championship victory over Alabama in the CFP national championship.
PHOTOS: White House celebrates Clemson Tigers' win with fast-food feast
Due to the ongoing government shutdown, President Trump said he paid for the Tigers’ dinner.
Below is what Mr. Trump tweeted Tuesday:
“Great being with the National Champion Clemson Tigers last night at the White House. Because of the Shutdown I served them massive amounts of Fast Food (I paid), over 1000 hamburgers etc. Within one hour, it was all gone. Great guys and big eaters!”
Great being with the National Champion Clemson Tigers last night at the White House. Because of the Shutdown I served them massive amounts of Fast Food (I paid), over 1000 hamburgers etc. Within one hour, it was all gone. Great guys and big eaters!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2019
The president's initial post included a typo: "hamberders" instead of hamburgers.
Burger King had some fun with the misspelling on Twitter:
due to a large order placed yesterday, we're all out of hamberders. just serving hamburgers today.— Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 15, 2019
