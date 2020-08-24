Mills River, NC (FOX Carolina) - Today, President Trump will be in Henderson County, NC for a visit to a Farmers to Families Food Box Program site. Following a tour of the facility, the president is expected to speak about is support of American farmers and families through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
Today's stop in North Carolina will be the President's 11th visit to the state. He's expected to be accompanied by his daughter, Ivanka Trump, who has helped oversee the Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
The program has "delivered nearly 70 million family-sized food boxes containing fresh and nutritious food grown by American farmers to those most in need during the pandemic," according to the White House.
His visit comes the same day the Republican National Convention is set to kick off in North Carolina. Tonight, delegates will cast their votes to officially nominate President Trump as the candidate for the Republican Party.
Tonight we are expected to hear from more than a dozen supporters of the President including South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and former Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley. Donald Trump, Jr. is also expected to speak tonight.
The White House says both the President and Vice President are expected to attend tonight's kickoff event.
