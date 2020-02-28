NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - President Trump will visit South Carolina for a rally on Friday.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham will also accompany the president on Air Force One to the rally, according to campaign emails sent by both politicians.
The rally will be at the North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center, located at 5001 Coliseum Drive in North Charleston. It will begin at 7 p.m.
President Trump's Keep America Great rally comes on the eve of the Democratic presidential preference primary election in South Carolina.
South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick released this statement Thursday about Mr. Trump's upcoming visit:
"We are thrilled to welcome President Trump back to South Carolina. For more than a year, Democrats have been running all across our state trying to sell a radical socialist agenda. Now we get to hear directly from President Trump about why his conservative vision and record is a much better fit for the Palmetto State. The president has created the strongest economy in generations, cut taxes, passed criminal justice reform, stood up for the unborn, and eliminated job-killing regulations. It's a winning agenda that will work to Keep America Great. We look to seeing y'all in North Charleston."
