GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A lizard species that was banned from South Carolina earlier this year has been spotted in the state, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
The Argentine Black and White Tegu is the largest of the Tegu species and is a predatory omnivorous lizard that lives in South America in a variety of habitats and climates, according to the department.
The department recently implemented passed legislation that prohibits the release of wildlife that isn’t native to South Carolina. This allows the department to promulgate regulations to prohibit certain species of nonnative wildlife that has the potential to be a nuisance and/or a threat to wildlife, agriculture or human health.
The lizard has been seen in multiple counties in the state because, in part, the state provides the species a suitable habitat and climate. Because of this, the state has put the species on their list of Restricted Nonnative Wildlife.
The new regulations prohibit Tegus and their hybrids to be reproduced our brought into South Carolina and requires owners to register their Black and White Tegus and hybrids with SCDNR by Sept. 25.
No one can have an unregistered Black and White Tegu, buy one, sell one or transfer one after this date.
