RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper issued a mandatory evacuation Tuesday for the state's barrier islands.
Gov. Cooper also declared a state of emergency for September 7, meaning that the price-gouging law will go into effect.
Price-gouging commonly happens during times of crisis- people or businesses try to raise prices on goods and services.
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein said Tuesday that the state does not tolerate price-gouging.
"My office is here to protect North Carolinians from scams and frauds,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “That is true all the time – but especially during severe weather. It is against the law to charge an excessive price during a state of emergency. If you see a business taking advantage of this storm, either before or after it hits, please let my office know so we can hold them accountable.”
The state asks that anyone concerned about potential price-gouging call 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or file a complaint at their website.
