GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Utility companies are warning people they will pay more this winter in order to stay warm as temperatures continue to get colder.
Production is still ramping back up from the pandemic. Greer CPW says natural gas prices are on the rise so people should expect larger bills.
We checked to see how much this new demand will cost you and most companies estimate four to five dollars per bill.
Paying more more for natural gas will be unavoidable so we provided the following tips that could down your usage:
- Check for leaks around doors and windows. Seal them with caulk or weather stripping.
- Install a programmable thermostat.
- Wrap your heater in an insulated jacket.
- Set the temperature to 120 degrees or lower.
