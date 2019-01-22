GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County voters will vote Tuesday in the primary election to fill William Timmons’ former State Senate District 6 seat.
The seat was vacated when Timmons was elected to represent South Carolina’s fourth district in the US House.
Three Republicans and one Democrat are on the ballot for the Jan. 22 primary.
The Republican candidates are Amy Ryberg Doyle; Dwight A Loftis; and Jeffrey Stringer. The lone Democrat is Tina Belge.
The special election will be March 26.
