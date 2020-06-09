GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Voters in South Carolina and Georgia hit the polls Tuesday for Primary Elections.
Polls closed at 7 p.m. in both states, but some Georgia counties will be open until 9 p.m. because of precinct issues.
GRAHAM WINS
There were a number of races on the ballots, including the primary to determine the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in South Carolina.
The Associated Press reports that Incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham won over his three Republican challengers: Duke Buckner, Michael Lapierre, and Joe Reynolds. Graham will face Democrat Jaime Harrison on the ballot in November.
Graham released this statement via his campaign:
“I am deeply grateful and humbled by the trust placed in me by South Carolina Republicans, and I will not let them down,” said Senator Graham. “The November election will be one of the most consequential in our history, and it will provide voters with a stark choice between the Democrats’ socialist agenda or security and prosperity through free enterprise and security.
I know who I am and what I believe. Over the last six years, I have fought to rebuild our military, cut taxes and regulations, keep Americans safe by defeating radical Islamic terrorists, and confirm conservative judges to the federal bench as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. In each of those areas, we’ve succeeded beyond expectation. As we work to revive our economy while keeping Americans safe from COVID-19, we need leaders with a proven track record of success.
I will continue tackling the tough issues facing our country through conservative problem solving and reaching across the aisle when it makes sense. Let it be known: I’m just getting warmed up!”
SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick released the following statement on the results:
“Senator Graham has worked tirelessly for the people of South Carolina, defended Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh, and has supported President Trump. Now, the work begins in earnest to beat Democrat Jaime Harrison in the fall. We’re ready and eager to make that happen and re-elect Senator Graham in November.”
UNION SHERIFF RACE
Also, one of the bigger races in the Upstate is out of Union County where Sheriff David Taylor, a Democrat, conceded in his re-election bid and the race is now headed to a runoff between two of Taylor's four opponents.
"The people of Union County have spoken and I accept that," Taylor said.
The sheriff said he will continue to serve out his term until December. He has served as sheriff of Union County for 12 years and said he feels now is a good time to leave a career in law enforcement.
“To be honest I feel relieved that I am going out when I am because I think law enforcement is going to see a change nationally that a lot of people will not be happy with.”
Taylor only received 9 percent of the votes in Union County.
Democrats Jeff Bailey and Carl Jennings, Jr now advance to a runoff to determine the Democratic nominee.
Bailey earned 41 percent of the vote while Jennings earned 34 percent.
The winner of the runoff will go on to face Republican challenger Thom McAbee in November.
OTHER UPSTATE SHERIFF RACES
The following incumbent sheriffs won their races:
- Don Reynolds, Laurens
- Chad McBride, Anderson
- Mike Crenshaw, Oconee
- Dennis Kelly, Greenwood
- Rick Scott, Pickens
SC VOTING ISSUES
In the Upstate, poll managers reported strong turnout in some precincts.
Greenville County Elections Director Conway Bellangia said shortly after polls closed that there are some issues with ballots.
Bellangia said as many as five precincts may have given voters the wrong ballot styles.
Officials learned of this when some voters made comments that they did not have the opportunity to vote in certain primary races.
Most of the problems were corrected during the day, but Bellangia said not all were caught.
The issues were due to human error and the poll workers' lack of experience as the coronavirus pandemic caused the county to lose 60 percent of their poll clerks because those poll workers were at high risk for the virus.
GA VOTING ISSUES
In Georgia, multiple investigations were launched due to voting issues and long lines there.
Georgia's election chief also warned of delayed results.
Technical glitches, a lack of poll workers and high turnout contributed to long lines, prompting judges in nine counties sign orders extending voting hours.
The following candidates one their race for sheriff:
Mike Cleveland - Hart County
Stevie Thomas - Franklin County
