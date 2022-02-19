LONDON (AP) — Lawyers for Prince Harry say the British royal is unwilling to bring his children to his homeland because it is not safe. Harry has launched a legal challenge to the U.K. government’s refusal to let him personally pay for police protection when he comes to Britain. His legal team says Harry wants to bring son Archie, who is almost 3, and 8-month-old daughter Lilibet to to the U.K. but thinks it's too risky without police protection. Lawyers say his private security team in the U.S. doesn’t have adequate jurisdiction abroad or access to U.K. intelligence information. Harry lives with the children and his wife, Meghan, in Santa Barbara, California. He didn't attend Friday’s preliminary hearing.
