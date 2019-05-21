ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Humane Society is asking for help finding a new home for a dog whose elderly owner had to surrender earlier this year.
Stephanie Garrett Giuliani, an ACHS board member, said
" We have a dog that the Electric City Animal Clinic has been kind enough to keep at their facility due to an owner surrender. The owner was an elderly lady with dementia who just wasn’t able to care for the dog, so C3 Eldercare along with the Anderson Humane Society stepped in to save this sweet dog’s life.
We have desperately tried to find this precious dog a home and it is now going on 2 months that she has been boarded at the vet’s office. She is the most well-mannered and sweet dog that we have ever met. The only care she requires is insulin twice a day. "
Stephanie says 'Princess' will be attending the Downtown Sounds event this Thursday between 7 pm and 8 pm in order to get some exposure, so that she may be adopted by a loving family.
If you are interested in adopting this pooch, contact Stephanie at Stephanie@elderconnect.net
