ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jaelen Llewellyn scored 16 points, Drew Friberg made three big free throws, and Princeton defeated South Carolina 66-62 in the opening round of the inaugural Asheville Championship. Friberg made two free throws with 16 seconds remaining to put the Tigers up by six points. After Jermaine Couisnard made a 3-pointer to draw South Carolina within 65-62, Friberg was fouled with 5 seconds remaining. He made the one free throw he needed for a four-point lead that sealed the victory. Couisnard missed a 3-pointer as time ran out. Couisnard led South Carolina with 17 points.
