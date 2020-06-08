GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Prisma Health and DHEC have partnered to offer near daily testing opportunities for coronavirus this week.
The sites will be available during June 8 -13 in Cayce, Columbia, Greenville, Laurens, Manning, Mauldin and Sumter.
This week’s testing will also include Monday through Saturday testing at the Greenville Convention Center in partnership with DHEC, Prisma Health, Greenville County Emergency Response Team and The Upstate Healthcare Coalition.
Upstate locations:
- Monday, June 8 - Saturday, June 13, Greenville Convention Center
- 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Saturday
- Tuesday, June 9, Mauldin
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mauldin Elementary School, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin
- Thursday, June 11, Laurens
- 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., E.B. Morse Elementary School, 200 Parkview Drive, Laurens
- Saturday, June 13, Greenville
- 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Duncan Chapel Elementary School, 210 Duncan Chapel Road, Greenville
Additional sites are expected to be announced in the weeks to come. For details, visit here.
