SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health announced Friday that due to possible inclement weather, COVID-19 community testing at Brookwood Church in Simpsonville has been canceled for Saturday, Feb. 13.
Prisma said testing will resume next Saturday at the site from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
