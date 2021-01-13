GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officials with Prisma Health said Wednesday that Greenville was continuing to see a surge in COVID-19 cases after the holidays and set new records Tuesday with more than 2,400 hospitalized patients.
Officials said Greenville’s COVID-19 inpatients accounted for 30 percent of all hospitalized patients in the state.
The hospital system said more than 350 of their workers were also out with COVID019. 180 of those are clinical staff.
The hospital system said Greenville County will be providing three vans that will serve as mobile vaccination units in the near future.
Officials said anyone who is currently eligible to receive the vaccine, those in Phase 1a or anyone age 70 or older, can register using Prisma’s Vaccine Request Form in order to be contacted for vaccination.
People can also call 833-2-PRISMA to register if they are eligible.
Prisma asks people to not contact their individual doctors but to instead use the two methods listed above to register, as family physicians will not have access to vaccine scheduling.
Prisma said the state still needs 10 million vaccine doses from the federal government to be able to accommodate everyone.
