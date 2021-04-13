GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health's Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Helmut Albrecht, explained the difference between the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and how it functions differently than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on Tuesday, after US health officials asked vaccine providers to pause administering of the JNJ vaccine.
The decision to pause was made because a small number of JNJ vaccine recipients experienced a specific type of blood clots and other severe reaction symptoms.
Albrecht explained that younger women seemed to be more prone to experiencing blood clots with the JNJ vaccine. However, Albrecht said there is a much greater likelihood, based on the current data, that someone will get a blood clot at a complication from COVID-19 rather than a side effect of the JNJ vaccine.
Albrecht said the JNJ vaccine is very different than the other vaccines because it delivers antibodies through a carrier virus. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are RNA-based and do not use a carrier virus.
The symptoms to be on the lookout for after getting a JNJ vaccine include shortness of breath, chronic abdominal pain, severe headache, and lesions on the legs or around the mouth.
Albrecht said the severe symptoms will most likely be seen between five and 14 days after the vaccine was administered. So, people who received a JNJ vaccine three or more weeks ago should be safe.
Prisma later released this statement on the JNJ vaccines being paused:
Prisma Health has paused its use of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine due to today’s recommendation from Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The federal agencies recommended the pause out of abundance of caution related to extremely rare adverse reactions. South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SC DHEC) also has notified Prisma Health that it has placed an immediate pause on its Janssen distribution.
Prisma Health has used the two-dose Pfizer vaccine exclusively for nearly all its mass vaccination efforts including at its hospitals, vaccinations sites and mobile health clinics.
Prisma Health has used the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on a limited basis for homebound, group homes and homeless since it only required one dose and did not require ultra-cold storage.
As of April 13, of Prisma Health’s 339,000 total administered vaccinations, we have given approximately 1,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccinations, which is less than 1 percent of vaccines administered. Of more than 6 million Johnson & Johnson shots given in the United States, only 6 severe adverse reactions have been reported in the nation. To our knowledge, our patients have not experienced the complications noted in the 6 patients now under review nationally.
The CDC also issued this guidance on the J&J vaccine, here.
Prisma Health wants to remind the community it still is very important to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect yourself and the community. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are now widely available in South Carolina and provide proven protection against becoming severely ill from COVID-19. Millions of Americans have been fully vaccinated with only mild symptoms such as short-term arm soreness or mild flu-like symptoms, which are expected immune-response reactions.
There is no timeline for when providers can continue administering JNJ vaccines.
