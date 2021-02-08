GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health released a statement on Monday from a doctor announcing that walk-ins will not be allowed at any of the hospital system's COVID-19 vaccine sites this week.
All of the walk-in supply was exhausted on Monday when people age 65 and up became eligible for vaccines.
The doctor also said South Carolina has only received a portion of the doses they were expecting for the week.
Below is the full statement from Dr. Saria Saccocio, ambulatory chief medical officer and co-lead of Prisma Health vaccine task force:
Prisma Health will not be able to hold any walk-in vaccinations the rest of this week.
There are two factors that led to this decision. First, the delivery of our supply was changed at the last minute on Friday. We were told our supply would come in stages over several days this week, instead of Monday and Tuesday mornings. This morning we received only a partial supply delivery for the Upstate – and we still do not know the amount of the rest of supply we will receive this week for the Upstate or the Midlands.
The second factor is that the 65-69-year-old group showed up in overwhelming numbers today, and we have exhausted all of our walk-in vaccine supply for this week.
People who are due for their second dose – but who did not have an appointment – should now make an appointment on Prisma Health MyChart. As a reminder, the vaccination card is not an appointment.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that second doses can occur anytime between 21-42 days after the first dose. As we receive our additional vaccine supply this week, we will open up second-dose appointments that match our supply for the remainder of the week.
The doctor said people can get real-time updates at Prisma Health vaccination sites by visiting www.PrismaHealth.org/Vaccine.
