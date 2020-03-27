Prisma Health gets new ambulance for babies (1).jpg

Prisma Health Children’s Hospital’s newest tool was delivered on Tuesday – a 18,000-pound state-of-the-art neonatal intensive care ambulance!

The vehicle will start carrying the Upstate’s tiniest deliveries as soon as this week, a Prisma spokesperson said.

(FOX Carolina/ Dec. 3, 2019)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Prisma Health is now taking donations to aid health care workers during the COVID-19 crisis. 

The following items are in high demand and will be accepted by Prisma Health:

  • N-95 masks
  • Surgical masks
  • Splash-guard face shields
  • Goggles
  • Non-latex gloves
  • Reusable or disposable isolation gowns
  • No-contact infrared thermometers calibrated for humans and ventilators.
  • Disposable and single-use personal protective equipment must be new and sterile.

Prisma Health is not accepting homemade masks for healthcare workers just for safety reasons. 

If you would like to make a donation, contact Berri Heinz, Manager, Procurement & Supplier Diversity, at Berri.Heinz@PrismaHealth.org

Monetary donations can be made here. 

MORE NEWS - Cleveland Park to close, City of Greenville says

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.