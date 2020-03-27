GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Prisma Health is now taking donations to aid health care workers during the COVID-19 crisis.
The following items are in high demand and will be accepted by Prisma Health:
- N-95 masks
- Surgical masks
- Splash-guard face shields
- Goggles
- Non-latex gloves
- Reusable or disposable isolation gowns
- No-contact infrared thermometers calibrated for humans and ventilators.
- Disposable and single-use personal protective equipment must be new and sterile.
Prisma Health is not accepting homemade masks for healthcare workers just for safety reasons.
If you would like to make a donation, contact Berri Heinz, Manager, Procurement & Supplier Diversity, at Berri.Heinz@PrismaHealth.org.
Monetary donations can be made here.
MORE NEWS - Cleveland Park to close, City of Greenville says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.