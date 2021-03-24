GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Prisma Health says that they are expanding their visitation limits as rates of COVID-19 in South Carolina decrease.
Adult patients will now be allowed to have one care partner from 8 AM- 6 PM, and overnight visitation is now available with prior approval from hospital officials.
Pediatric patients are now allowed to have two care partners from 8 AM- 6 PM and one care partner from 6 PM- 8 AM. Children in the neonatal ICU and special care nursery may have one care partner visit at a time, except for a one-hour transition period where two care partners can be present.
In practices or outpatient settings, ambulatory patients are allowed one care partner, and ambulatory pediatric patients two-month-old or younger are allowed two.
For patients undergoing procedures such as a colonoscopy or ambulatory surgery, they may have one care partner. However, the care partner must stay in the waiting room unless given a private space or go to the post-procedure area to receive discharge instruction.
All care partners must wear a mask for the duration of their visit, except for certain situations involving overnight visitation.
People with possible COVID-19 symptoms should not visit. People over the age of 65 or those with a chronic illness should not be a care partner unless they revived their final COVID-19 vaccination date was over two weeks before their visit.
The new visitation guidelines went into effect on Wednesday.
For more information, patients can visit PrismaHealth.org/coronavirus/visitor-restrictions.
