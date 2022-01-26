GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health announced a $1 million dollar investment to fund the Prisma Health Welcome Center in Unity Park.
Prisma Health said the health system aims to amplify its mission and deepen its impact in supporting organizations and initiatives to make a difference with this gift.
“The many partnerships we’re fortunate to have in our communities help fuel our purpose: to inspire health, serve with compassion and make a difference,” said Prisma Health President and CEO Mark O’Halla in a news release. “Unity Park is knitting our community together, fostering a sense of belonging and honoring the rich history of the surrounding neighborhoods and people who live there.”
The 10,000-square-foot Prisma Health Welcome Center sits at the center of Unity Park between the Reedy River and the park’s state-of-the-art playgrounds.
The health system said visitors relaxing outside on the wraparound porch will enjoy views of the Reedy River and the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail that runs alongside.
“Greenville has been blessed over the past hundred years with a robust and transformative health system,” said Mayor Knox White. “Not only that, but Prisma Health carries the legacy of caring deeply for the community, far beyond the clinical care it provides inside its walls. Their investment in Unity Park will continue to touch lives for generations to come, and we are truly grateful.”
