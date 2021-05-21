GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, Prisma Health announced changes being made at vaccination sites due to a reduced demand of vaccinations from the public.
Prisma Health said on Friday, May 21, the mass vaccination site at The Ridge in Laurens will be permanently closed. If community members need a second dose of the Pfizer vaccination, they can receive it at one of Prisma Health’s mass vaccination sites or other community vaccination locations.
Effective Monday, May 25, Prisma officials said the days and hours of operation will change at other Prisma Health vaccination sites as well:
- Kmart Plaza, Greenville
- Wednesday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Thursday–Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Oconee Memorial Hospital
- Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
