GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Prisma Health says that it plans to relocate one of its COVID-19 vaccinations sites in Greenville due to the wide availability of other vaccine sites.
According to a release from Prisma, the Greenville K-Mart plaza site will close on July 3 through July 6 and will reopen across from the Prisma Health Memorial Greenville campus at 31 Medical Ridge Dr.
The new site will open on July 7, Prisma Health says. The release says that the new site will be open Wednesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Prisma announced that the Oconee vaccination site located at 298 Memorial Dr. in Seneca permanently closed on Monday.
Prisma Health also announced that its mobile health units are adding more weekly vaccination sites throughout the Upstate as well as the Midlands.
To find the full schedule of Prisma's mobile vaccine events, click here.
