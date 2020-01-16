GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health announced Thursday that the health system will cut more than 300 additional jobs and phase out two children’s hospital units amid “measures to improve operating efficiencies and streamline the organization.”
Prisma Health said 327 staff members will be eliminated from their 32,000-member workforce. Since October 1, 200 positions were also “eliminated through attrition, vacancies and consolidation, for a total of 527 positions,” per a news release.
The 327 team members will be notified beginning Thursday that their positions are being eliminated. The positions are in administrative, corporate and clinical areas across all campuses. The employees will receive severance pay and outplacement services.
Additionally, Prisma said Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital’s 15-bed Subacute Unit will be phased out in March and the Children’s Residential Program in Greenville will be phased out in April. “Patient populations treated in these programs have a number of other local options, and Prisma Health is taking the steps necessary to ensure that there is minimal disruption to patient care during this transition,” the news release stated.
Mark O’Halla, president and chief executive officer of Prisma Health, released this statement:
“The health-care environment in which we operate is becoming increasingly challenging for a variety of reasons, including lower reimbursements and increasing numbers of patients who are underinsured or uninsured. When we formed Prisma Health 26 months ago, we began integrating and consolidating functions to gain the benefits of scale and to remove costs from the organization. We have already eliminated duplicative executive management positions, restructured leadership, and gained significant cost savings in supplies, technology and other areas. We are taking steps to ensure that everything we are doing – both clinical and non-clinical – is delivering quality and value. As part of this ongoing work, we have identified a number of additional expense-reduction strategies, many of which impact our workforce. These are difficult decisions, but we need to make them now so we can provide the quality care our patients deserve in a financially sustainable manner that positions us for future growth opportunities.
We’re committed to building a stronger organization, where patients will experience consistent, high-quality care, regardless of which Prisma Health location they choose for care,” O’Halla said. “At Prisma Health, the patient is at the center of everything we do. While we remain fundamentally solid, we will continue to streamline the organization and make it more efficient, while also making investments in growth and expansion to meet the evolving needs of our patients and the communities we serve. This is the new normal for us and all other successful health-care organizations.”
MORE NEWS - Controversial Trump tax break under investigation by Treasury watchdog
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.