GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Dr. Kerry Sease says PRISMA is doing its part to test everyone they can for COVID-19.
"Having these testing sites available for people who might not otherwise have access to go and get them has been great," she told FOX Carolina.
Sease is overseeing community testing in the Upstate for PRISMA. She says their chosen site for this Thursday at Hollis Academy in Greenville was specifically selected.
"We're picking sites in communication with DHEC," she explained.
PRISMA looked at a variety of factors using relevant health data, including areas with more at-risk populations.
"We have been seeing on average--about 300 per testing day. Which is very doable," Sease said.
As FOX Carolina's Matt Kaufax explains--it's an easy process. But there are things you should know...
