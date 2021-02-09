Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with Prisma Health said the shipment of COVID-19 vaccine supply they were expecting to receive for use in the Upstate Tuesday was not delivered, leading to delays in administering doses at some vaccination sites.
Dr. Saria Saccocio asked that people remain patient, as vaccine availability is not under Prisma's control.
Saccocio said vaccine appointments were disrupted after the vaccine supply did not arrive on Tuesday as scheduled. Instead of new vaccine doses, only other supplies arrived on the truck for the 11 Upstate clinics.
The doctor said the influx of people age 65 to 69 looking to get vaccines on Monday overwhelmed the system
The mass vaccination clinic at 1 Kmart Plaza in Greenville could not begin administering doses until after 1 p.m. when some doses from Prisma's Midlands locations arrived.
Baptist Hospital in Easley, Hillcrest Hospital in Simpsonville, The Ridge in Laurens, Oconee Memorial Hospital in Seneca, Patewood Hospital in Greenville were also delayed until the afternoon.
The only Prisma Health location open that opened on time was Greer Memorial Hospital. They are operating from 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.
For a complete look at all the vaccination clinic operating times, click here.
Prisma is asking people to make appointments for vaccinations via their MyChart app/ online service.
No more walk-ins for first doses will be allowed at Upstate clinics for the rest of the week.
Saccocio said Prisma is working to honor all of the second dose vaccinations that were postponed on Tuesday and will allow second-dose walk-ins on days when enough vaccine is available.
The health system is expecting more shipments of vaccine on Wednesday and Thursday. Saccocio said the hospital system has not yet received an answer from DHEC on why Tuesday's shipment never showed up.
