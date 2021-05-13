GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, Prisma Health said vaccinations for 12 to 15-year-olds have started as a result of authorization for the Pfizer vaccine by public health agencies.
“We’re thrilled to have an effective and safe vaccine available for children in this age group and urge families to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Rick Scott, co-chair of Prisma Health’s vaccine task force in a news release.
The healthcare system said children 12 to 15 can only receive the Pfizer vaccine. Parents and guardians should bring a signed consent form when they bring their child for vaccination.
Dr. Scott said, “Vaccines are readily available at all of our vaccination sites. This shot in the arm is our best shot at helping our area return to more normalized conditions as we go into summer – and if their parents haven’t had theirs … we’ll take care of them, too.”
Parents can schedule their child's appointment through MyChart. If the child does not have an account, parents are encouraged to create an account for their child or call 833-2PRISMA .
MORE NEWS: Colonial Pipeline system restarted, gas stations to expect product by mid-day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.