EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Prisma Health celebrated the opening of the Larry Winn M.D. Cancer Care Unit unit on Monday at Baptist Easley Hospital.
Officials said the new unit will include all levels of infusion capability and supportive care. They added that this unit will also allow residents in Pickens County to get treatment without leaving the area.
“Prisma Health has a long-standing record of delivering care for hematologic and oncologic diseases, and we are proud to now bring expanded offerings for blood and cancer patients to Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital,” said Dr. Larry Gluck, medical director for the Prisma Health Cancer Institute. “We have provided cancer and blood disease care to this community for the last 25 years, and now we are moving into state-of-the-art facilities within the hospital, in a space customized for patient comfort. This facility will allow us to provide sophisticated treatment and infusion services, including chemotherapy, entirely on campus. We are pleased to lead the effort to bring awareness of the continued fight against cancer in this growing community.”
According to officials, the $1.9 million unit will be open for appointments later in February. The space was named after Dr. Larry Winn, who served as a physician in Easley for more than 40 years. His wife Wraellen Winn also provided a gift towards the unit, according to officials.
Officials said The unit is 6,700 square feet and includes 12 separate infusion spaces, six examination rooms, an office and clinic space and other clinic infrastructure.
The Winn Cancer Care Unit will also offer patients the chance to participate in clinical trials conducted by Prisma Health oncology research specialists. These trials will include studies from the National Cancer Institute, according to officials.
“This is an exciting moment in the fight against cancer in our community that would not be possible without the support of the Prisma Health Baptist Easley Foundation and our many generous donors,” said Todd Walker, CEO of Baptist Easley Hospital. “We’re especially grateful to the Winn, Pressley and Armstrong families for their investment in this effort. Cancer care in Pickens County will be forever changed through this incredible new unit.”
