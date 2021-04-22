GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health's Children's Hospital-Upstate annual Radiothon is broadcasting live Thursday and Friday.
Prisma Health said due to Coviid-19, the two-day event will broadcast live both days from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. from the seven Audacy stations located in Greenville for a virtual event.
The seven Audacy stations you can tune into to hear more are 106.3 WORD, ESPN UPSTATE, Classic Rock 101.1, 93.3 The Planet, Magic 98.9, B93.7, and 96.3 The Block.
"Funds raised from our sponsors and individuals help purchase specialized children’s medical equipment, distraction toys such as games, DVDs, books, art supplies, and other items that provide the “extras” that make a hospital stay a little brighter. These extras mean the world to a child and family during this time. Please help make a child’s stay in the hospital brighter and lift their spirits by donating," said Prisma Health officials.
Here are ways to donate:
- Text RADIOCARES to 91999
- Open your cell phone camera to scan the QR code
- Visit PrismaHealth.org/radiothon
- Call 1-877-719-5437 during the LIVE Radiothon on April 22 or 23
Click here for more info.
