GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health Children's Hospital is launching its inaugural drive-thru diaper bank this week, aiming to provide families in need with diapers.
In a news release Thursday, Prisma Health says the diaper bank will happened each quarter in 2021, with Healthy Blue sponsoring $50,000 worth of supplies. The diaper drives will be held at the Patewood Hospital campus at 255 Enterprise Boulevard, near the medical office buildings, with the first drive-thru slated for Tuesday, Jan. 26 from 4-6 p.m.
“Families need support now more than ever due to circumstances caused by the pandemic and the existing need in the community,” said Dr. Kerry Sease, medical director of the Bradshaw Institute for Community Child Health & Advocacy, which is part of the Prisma Health Children’s Hospital. “No mother or father should have to choose between feeding their child or keeping a clean diaper on them. Thanks to the help of community partners, we are one step closer to resolving this insecurity.”
Prisma cites data from the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) that says one in three families report experiencing a diaper need, and that babies who are in dirty diapers for too long are more prone to urinary tract infections and diaper rashes. That same survey also found that 54% of families experiencing diaper need took their children to a doctor to treat diaper rash three or more times in the past year.
After the January event, the next diaper drive-thru events are slated for March 23, June 22, and Sept. 28. Those who need diapers and can pick them up during these events can click here to register up until the day before the event. Families must meet the eligibility criteria for either WIC, SNAP, or Medicaid to participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.