GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health announced Wednesday that all Prisma Health hospital-based drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites and drive-thru flu-vaccine sites will be closed or canceled on Thursday and Friday due to the threat of heavy rain and flash flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Sally.
The COVID-19 testing sites include Prisma's seven hospital-based drive-thru sites across the state as well as its two community testing sites in the Upstate and Midlands.
For more information on COVID testing or how to get a flu vaccine, visit www.PrismaHealth.org/coronavirus or www.PrismaHealth.org/flu.
MORE NEWS - The Salvation Army launches red kettle campaign early this year to "Rescue Christmas" and meet increasing need
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.