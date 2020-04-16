Prisma Health new logo

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Prisma Health spokesperson confirmed Thursday that 118 Prisma Health team members have tested positive for coronavirus.

54 percent of those cases were work-related.

Prisma Health has medical campuses across the Upstate and Midlands areas.

As of 1:40 p.m. Thursday, DHEC was reporting 3,656 positive cases across South Carolina and 107 deaths.

