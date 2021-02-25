GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - According to DHEC, between 2014 and 2019 South Carolina saw a 72% increase in the number of prescription opioid overdose deaths.
Prisma Health says that nationwide studies show that one out of eight people who are prescribed opioids will become persistent users.
DHEC also says that the number of opioid overdose deaths in just Greenville County dropped by nearly 30 from 2018 to 2019.
Prisma Health says that it has developed a program that has reduced the total amount of opioids prescribed by 46% since 2017.
According to Prisma, the program was developed by a group consisting of expert physicians and pharmacists.
Prisma says that reducing opioid prescriptions is key to reducing the risk of patients developing a dependency on the pain-killing drug.
The key components in Primsa's opioid reduction model include:
- Educating patients, nurses and doctors about alternatives to opioids
- Integrating South Carolina's Prescription Drug monitoring program in to electronic health records to improve tracking
- Reviewing data every month to provide feedback to chance the 'opioid prescribing culture.'
- Decreasing prescriptions of morphine milligram equivalents (a measurement unit used to calculate opioid dosage) across all medical specialties
- Providing patients with alternative pain therapies
"We understand that in medicine, we have to understand that the treatments for our patients can have some unintended consequences on occasion. And if we aren't paying attention we can kind of miss the mark so to speak," said Prisma Health Division of Pain Medicine Medical Director Dr. Kevin Walker.
At Solutions Recovery Center in Greenville, the around 188 bed facility has been working at capacity for a while.
Chief Operating Officer Paul Lombardo says he has seen a shift in what the center deals with, when it comes to opioids over the past couple of years.
"A year or two ago it was a lot of opioids, as in heroin, oxy, pills, stuff like that. Now it's specific to fentanyl. You know a couple of years ago fentanyl was mixed in with the drugs, you know now it's specifically just fentanyl," he explained.
Fentanyl is rarely prescribed at Prisma Health, according to Dr. Walker.
But he says that coming to a hospital for a procedure is often the first time people are exposed to opioids.
"Addiction and pain does not discriminate. Men, women, all ethnic backgrounds, socioeconomic statuses and everything else can be affected by these problems, pain and addiction," explained Dr. Walker.
The Prisma Health opioid approach in the Upstate is in the process of being expanded to its hospitals and physicians in the Midlands.
