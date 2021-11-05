GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Prisma Health is complying with the federal vaccine mandate for healthcare facilities.
The federal government announced yesterday an emergency regulation that requires all employees working in healthcare facilities to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or the health facility will be terminated from the Medicare and Medicaid programs.
Sandy Dee Senior Media Relations Coordinator at Prisma Health said this in a statement:
"At Prisma Health, nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our patients and the members of our team. Throughout the pandemic, we have encouraged COVID-19 vaccination for everyone who is eligible, and we continue to do so.
Prisma Health is committed to complying with all federal requirements, including those that were recently announced. We have begun implementing the appropriate protocols for compliance."
The federal mandate goes into effect on January 4.
